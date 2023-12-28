LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department announced plans for traffic enforcement during New Year’s Eve to help prevent dangerous impaired driving.

On New Year’s Eve, LPD is partnering with TCSO and the Georgia State Patrol to conduct special operations throughout LaGrange.

LPD says sworn personnel will center on traffic enforcement, specifically “concentrating on the arrest and prosecution of impaired drivers.”

If anyone plans to drink alcoholic beverages or other substances that may cause impairment, LPD is warning not to drive and instead make arrangements for a designated driver to transport you.

LPD says driving impaired is not worth the risks and consequences that could happen such as heavy fines, loss of driving privileges, having a criminal history, serious property damage, injuries, and possibly death.

LPD wants locals to remember to”Drive sober or get pulled over!”