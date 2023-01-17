EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday, a motorcyclist suffered severe injuries after a crash on South Eufaula Avenue.

According to the Eufaula Alabama Police Department, around 2:08 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a single-motorcycle crash on the 3300 block of South Eufaula Avenue.

After arriving at the scene, authorities located the victim, a 61-year-old male from Montgomery, in the roadway, and emergency responders initiated emergency treatment.

The victim was later transported via Survival Flight to a Dothan-area hospital, where he’s reportedly in critical condition.

The Eufaula Alabama Police Department believes a “medical episode” may have led to the crash.