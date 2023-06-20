MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Transportation announced plans for a bridge replacement project on Tuesday on Georgia 41/ Roosevelt Highway at Colemen Creek.

According to the GDOT, contractors are scheduled to begin construction on July 6. During this time, the bridge will be closed to traffic until the project is completed.

GDOT says an off-site detour will be in place but has yet to set a clear detour path.

GDOT also advises motorists that dates are subject to change depending on weather conditions or other factors and that travelers should anticipate delays, use caution, and reduce speed when traveling through the work zones.

For real-time information regarding the bridge construction, motorists can call 511, visit 511.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.