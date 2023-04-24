COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced that construction is scheduled for next week on Bradley Park Drive at State Route 22 and U.S. 80.

According to the GDOT, the construction project proposes to change the intersection from a cloverleaf interchange to a diverging diamond interchange (DDI).

The DDI, GDOT says, will include two new signals for the east and west sides of the current Bradley Park Drive overpass bridge.

Construction workers will only modify the bridge to accommodate the new DDI. A five-foot-wide sidewalk will be added as well on the outside, except where the bridge is located. Instead, an eight-foot-wide sidewalk will be added in the median of the bridge.