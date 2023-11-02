ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Transportation announced on Thursday that Harris and Muscogee Counties were awarded with $69 million for multiple resurfacing projects.

According to GDOT, the largest resurfacing project, which GDOT values at $18.8 million will consist of 14 miles of milling, inlay, and plant mix resurfacing on State Route 85 from State Route1 to North Central Church Road in Harris and Muscogee Counties.

For more information about resurfacing projects in your area, check out GDOT’s Award Announcement List.