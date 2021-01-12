GDOT dead tree clearing project on I-185 begins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Georgia Department of Transportation project to clear dead and diseased trees along I-185 in Muscogee, Harris, and Troup Counties started, Jan. 12, 2021.

Pride Contracting, from Bailey, N.C., started the roadway maintenance project and will begin removing designated trees from a section of I-185, according to GDOT officials.

Trees are set to be removed along I-185 from a portion starting at the Airport Thruway/Columbus Airport Interchange on Exit 8 in Columbus to the I-85 junction in Troup County, officials say.

The removal is expected to be completed by mid-April, 2021 according to GDOT. Work crews will close a shoulder of the interstate as a work zone as they remove the dead, diseased, or leaning trees.

GDOT says the removals may also close a lane of traffic. When this happens, signage will be placed in advance of the shoulder or lane closures. Drivers are encouraged to be alert to the work crews and their equipment, and “moderate their speeds along the work zones.”

Drivers can get more information about expected delays and work zone locations in real-time by visiting 511ga.org or calling 511. There is also a Georgia 511 app.