GDOT holds meeting on new interchange at Interstate 185 and Old Cusseta Road, feedback accepted until Dec. 3

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Tuesday, the Georgia Department of Transportation held a virtual open house to discuss the proposed new interchange at Interstate 185 and Old Cusseta Road.

The project managers used this meeting to share what this proposal could mean for traffic, safety and economic development in the area; citizens were able to provide feedback and ask questions about the proposed project.

This project proposes to provide a new interchange at Interstate 185 and Old Cusseta Road. It would widen the existing corridor, adding a center two-way turn lane.

The skewed intersection of Cusseta Road and Old Cusseta Road would also see a change; it would be replaced with a four-legged roundabout. This would provide access to Muscogee County’s new sports complex, the Odis Spencer Stadium.

The 27 million dollar complex is expected to be a centerpiece in the ongoing revitalization of south Columbus.

GDOT says the project would help to reduce the volume of through traffic on Farr Road, Fort Benning Road, and Brennan Road. It would additionally reduce the number of crashes along the corridor with the addition of the roundabout. People would have easier access to the interstate, which could lead to economic growth in the area.

If things go to schedule, construction could begin as early as Spring of 2023 and the project could be complete by Spring of 2026. Feedback concerning this project will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 3. at the following link.