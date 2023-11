MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) said that multiple ramp closures along I-185 are scheduled for overnight construction work for the next two days.

According to GDOT, contractors are scheduled to rehabilitate concrete slabs on I-185. Exit 3 northbound and southbound at St. Mary’s Road ramps will be closed from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. from Friday through Saturday.