MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) announced a ramp closure on I-85 will occur from Sept. 1-2 in Muscogee County.

GDOT contractors will pave the Exit 8 Northbound on-ramp and off-ramp starting Thursday at 8 p.m. until Friday at 5 p.m. According to the GDOT, detours will route traffic to exits 10 and seven to access I-85.

The GDOT advises the following while traveling on I-85 on Thursday and Friday:

“Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through the area. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.”

For more information, contact the GDOT by calling 511 or visit the GDOT’s website at 511ga.org.