CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY (WRBL) — The Bagley Creek Bridges Replacement Project will lead to a traffic shift at Georgia 520 and U.S. 280, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT).

Starting on Nov. 30, traffic will shift to the right in east and westbound directions. The left lanes will be left closed for final paving.

The Bagley Creek Bridges Replacement Project is located around 2 miles south of Cusseta, Georgia. The project will replace two bridges at Georgia 520 and U.S. 280.