AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Department of Transportation (G-DOT) is beginning its Heart of Georgia Railroad bridge replacement project starting on June 5.

The current bridge in Americus, Georgia, at Lee Street was built in 1911 and rehabilitated in the early 2000s. The bridge has since been deemed deficient by modern infrastructure standards.

The new structure is anticipated to be the same width as the current bridge. It will tie into the existing pavement on the northwest and southeast ends of the project.

New sidewalks on both sides are also an anticipated addition, according to Georgia DOT.

The department advises that dates may change due to weather or other factors. Drivers should expect delays, exercise caution and lower their speed while going through work zones.