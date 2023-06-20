HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, a two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Graceville, Florida man ALEA announced.

According to ALEA, the two-vehicle crash occurred around 1:50 p.m., critically injuring 65-year-old Ronald K. Booker after the 2011 Cadillac SRX he operated collided head-on with a 1997 Western Star tractor-trailer operated by 44-year-old Ricky S. Miles from Ashford, Alabama.

At the time of the accident, ALEA says Booker was not wearing a seatbelt, and EMS transported him to Southeast Health for medical treatment.

Soon after arriving at the hospital, Booker succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The crash occurred on Alabama 109 near McCallister Road 10 miles south of Dothan in Houston County.

No other information is available at this time, and ALEA Patrol Division says the accident is still under investigation.