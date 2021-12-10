Intersection of Veterans Parkway and 8th Street blocked off

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The intersection of Veterans Parkway and 8th Street is currently blocked off.

Columbus Police, Fire and EMS responded, it appears that one vehicle has been totaled. Both cars involved are being towed, the condition of the motorists in the wreck is unknown at this time.

Those about to travel are asked to avoid the area and allow extra travel time as responders are working to clear the scene.

A reporter is working to gather more details, News 3 will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.