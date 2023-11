LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said there are multiple lane closures on U.S. 280 after a multi-vehicle crash.

According to ALEA, the crash occurred around 3:25 p.m., which caused westbound lanes of U.S. 280 near the 147-mile marker in Lee County to be closed for an “undetermined amount of time.”

As of now, ALEA Troopers are on the scene investigating. This is a developing story and WRBL will share more updates when they become available.