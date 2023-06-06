LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) announced that the Lee County Highway Department will close a portion of Lee Road 188 to traffic for reconstruction and resurfacing of the road on Tuesday.

According to LCSO, the road is scheduled to close for nearly four weeks starting in June 7 at 8 a.m.

For individuals traveling north on Lee Road 188, traffic will be detoured to the following route.

At the intersection of Lee Road 188 and Lee Road 081, motorists will need to travel east on Lee Road 081 nearly 3.5 miles to the intersection of Lee Road 081 and Lee Road 072.

Next, motorists will need to turn left onto to Lee Road 072 and travel west nearly 4.2 miles to the intersection of Lee Road 072 and Lee Road 188.

Motorists traveling south on Lee Road 188 will travel the same route, but the in the opposite direction.

Additionally, LCSO says detour signs will be placed along the route above for “public convince.”