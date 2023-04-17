LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday claimed the life of a Smiths Station, Alabama, juvenile.

According to ALEA, a 14-year-old passenger in a 2019 GMC Arcadia was critically injured after the vehicle left the roadway, striking multiple trees and overturning.

The juvenile, ALEA says, “was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash.” The 14-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital, where the teen later succumbed to injuries and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle, a 15-year-old from Smiths Station, ALEA says, and another 15-year-old passenger in the vehicle were both injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on Lee County 179, nearly 15 miles east of Opelika.