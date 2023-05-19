LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Lee County Highway Department will close a portion of Lee Road 61 for multiple cross-drain replacements starting Monday, May 22, at 8:30 a.m.

According to the Lee County Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA), the portion of Lee Road 61 between Lee Road 58 south to Lee Road 137 (Wire Road) will be closed for around four hours.

During scheduled construction, the Lee County AEMA says local traffic will not be allowed to use a portion of the road within 100 feet of the cross-drain structures.

Vehicles traveling south on Lee Road 62 will be detoured at the junction of Lee Road 61 and Lee Road and directed to turn left onto Lee Road 58.

After reaching Lee Road 58, motorists will be directed to travel east nearly a mile to the junction of Lee Road 58 and Lee Road 57.

Next, motorists will be directed to turn right into Lee Road 57 and travel south to the junction of Lee Road 57 and Lee Road 137 (Wire Road), turn right again on Wire Road and travel west to the intersection of Wire Road and Lee Road 61.

The Lee County AEMA says drivers traveling north on Lee Road 61 will travel the route explained above in the opposite direction.

Detour signs will be placed along the route for “public convenience.”

Anyone with additional questions can contact the Lee County Highway Department at (334)-747-7011.