MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol are on the scene of a vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway across from Sapos Mexican Restaurant.

The two-vehicle crash involves a civilian car and an MCSO deputy vehicle.

At this time, there is no word on any possible injuries.

WRBL News 3 will continue to share updates as more details become available.