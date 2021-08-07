Multiple vehicle crash on U.S. 431 blocks traffic lanes

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – According to a press release, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) was notified a multiple vehicle crash occurred Saturday, August 7 at 1:19 p.m. on U.S. 431 at Alabama 26.

Currently all lanes of U.S. 431 are blocked at this time.

ALEA will monitor the situation and provide updates as soon as they become available.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and allow extra travel time.

UPDATE: All lanes are back open and operational, motorists are still advised to allow extra travel time.