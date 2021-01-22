New interchange design and location approved for Bradley Park Drive, JR Allen Parkway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Transportation has approved a location and design for a new project to create a Diverging Diamond Interchange where Bradley Park Drive and JR Allen Parkway meet. The design and location were approved on Jan. 12, 2021, according to officials.

The construction project will lie in Land Lots 64, 65, 76 and 77. GDOT officials say the project would begin a the intersection of Bradley Park Drive with Stoanshoal Court and Brookstone Centre Parkway and end 400 feet east of the Bradley Park Drive where it crosses Belfast Drive, for about 0.7 miles.

Right now, Bradley Park Drive has three to four travel lanesand a two-way left turn lane. The project would modify the road into a divided four-lane roadway with a raised median and outside curb and gutter. Sidewalk would be added to the outside except within the DDI, where sidewalk would be in the median instead.

GDOT says the existing bridge over Georgia 22 would remain, the construction will require a maximum 48 hour temporary detour during construction.

Officials have not given a project timeline yet for the overall proposed DDI construction.

As a result of current COVID-19 measures, anyone who wants to view the drawings or plats in person must make an appointment in advance by emailing the area engineer for the District 3/Area 2 office, J.D. Abercrombie.

For a nominal fee, interested parties can request a copy of the drawings, maps, or plats in writing by sending the request to Kimberly W. Nesbitt at the Office of Program Delivery.