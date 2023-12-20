ALABAMA (WHNT) — Holiday travel is underway, and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is giving the gift of no temporary lane closures to those traveling across the state!

More News from WRBL

From Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 1, ALDOT will have no temporary lane closures to help ensure the safety of of the traveling public and construction and maintenance workers.

ALDOT says that even though work zones won’t be active during the holidays, there will be some work zone materials along the road and reduced speed limits will be in effect in many areas.

“We want everyone to get to their holiday celebrations safely, and wearing a seat belt while traveling is the best thing you can do to save your life if you are in a crash,” Allison Green, Drive Safe Alabama Coordinator said. “Most crashes occur within 25 miles of the driver’s home. So, it is crucial to buckle up, every trip, every time.”

The department also wants to remind travelers to be safe during the holidays by buckling up, planning a sober ride, checking their route, and allowing extra time to reach their destinations.

“AAA predicts 115 million Americans to travel over Christmas and New Year’s, an increase of 2.2% from last year,” ALDOT said.

For more information on traffic conditions across the state of Alabama, you can visit the department’s ALGO traffic map.