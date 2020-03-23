Pedestrian hit, killed on I-185 North near Manchester Expressway exit

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle on I-185 in Columbus.

The accident occurred just before 9 p.m.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says it happened in the northbound lanes of I-185 near the Manchester Expressway exit.

Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton confirmed one pedestrian died in the accident.

Family has not been notified yet, so no name was released.

All northbound lanes on I-185 are currently blocked. The Ga. DOT says roads should be cleared at approximately 12:30 a.m.