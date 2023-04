PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Department of Engineering and Public Works announced a portion of Brickyard Road would be closed until Saturday.

The department says the portion of Brickyard Road between Dillingham Street and 7th Street will be closed effective immediately and that traffic control measures will be in place to route traffic around construction.

For more information, contact the Phenix City Utilities Department at 334-448-2880.