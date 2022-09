COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, the city of Columbus announced the expected closure of a portion of Illges Road in Columbus, Georgia.

Starting on Sept. 19, a portion of Illges Road in between Buena Vista Road and Ace Way Drive will be closed and is expected to stay closed until Oct. 19.

The closure is a result of the ongoing construction of the Spiderweb Road Project.

The city advises motorists to utilize the detour signs and use caution while driving through the area.