PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A section of Summerville Road in Phenix City will close next Monday.

The closure from 21st Street to 22nd Street will start March 27 at 8 a.m. The closure is expected to last until the next day at 5 p.m.

Phenix City officials say dates are subject to change with weather and inspections.

There will be a detour as well as control measures routing traffic around the construction. Delays should still be expected during this time.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the Phenix City Engineering Utilities at (334) 448-2880.