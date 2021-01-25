 

Repairs on Georgia 90/Georgia 208/Clark Street prompt full closure in Talbotton

TALBOTTON, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Transportation says that a portion of Georgia 90 in Talbotton will be fully closed for repairs starting Jan. 26, 2021.

Repair crews will be working on the railroad crossing on Georgia 90/Georgia 208/Clark Street and install a full closure to ensure worker safety, weather permitting, according to GDOT.

While a timeline for repair has not been given yet, the crossing will remain closed until the project has completed. A detour will be set while work is underway to direct large trucks and commercial traffic.

The detour will direct vehicles to use Georgia 96/US 80/Georgia 22 and go around the closure through Geneva and near Junction City, officials say. Smaller passenger vehicles may opt to use more direct alternate routes.

