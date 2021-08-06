Road closures to be anticipated in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Various lane closures on Ross Street, Samford Avenue, and South Gay Street are to be expected from August 7-13.

Ross Street will experience lane closures on Saturday, August 7 beginning at 7 a.m.

Road work is anticipated to end by 5 p.m., Ross Street will be resurfaced between Glenn Avenue and Magnolia Avenue.

While the street will be reduced to one lane, local residences and businesses will remain accessible during road work.

There will be traffic control to help keep traffic flowing.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time or plan to take alternate routes via Magnolia and Glenn avenues to avoid delays.

Samford Avenue lane closures are expected from Monday, August 9 – Wednesday, August 11.

Closures are anticipated to fall between College and Gay streets.

City crews will be patching asphalt and placing concrete, beginning in the eastbound lane and finishing in westbound lane.

One lane will remain open during working hours and traffic control will be in place to direct drivers through a detour.

South Gay Street to expect lane closures from Wednesday, August 11 – Friday, August 13.

Closures are set to occur on South Gay Street between Thach and Magnolia avenues.

Contractors will place concrete and asphalt patching, beginning in the center lane before finishing in the southbound lane.

Two-way traffic will be operational during work.

All traffic updates were shared by the Public Affairs office from the City of Auburn. More information can be found on their website.