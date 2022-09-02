AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The city of Auburn announced an expected lane closure on Sanford Avenue near the intersection of Gay Street on Sept. 5, as construction continues on the South College Street, Samford Avenue, South Gay Street improvements project.

According to Director of Public Affairs David Dorton, the contractor for the project is starting preparation for installing new traffic signals.

During the construction, westbound traffic will be moved to the turn lane, allowing motorists to travel through the intersection of Gay Street. Traffic will be directed back to its normal pattern after moving west through the intersection.

Construction is expected to occur between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Two-way traffic will be maintained, and city officials advises travelers to use caution in the area.