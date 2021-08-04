Section of 11th Street in Columbus to close for construction

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A section of 11th Street in Columbus will be closed for two months to allow for construction.

According to a news release from Columbus Consolidated Government, a section of roadway on 11th Street between 6th Avenue and 10th Avenue will be closed to westbound traffic beginning August 9, 2021.

City officials say the closure is due to construction of a new multi-use trail in the location.

According to officials a detour that runs along 10th Avenue, 13th Street, and 5th Avenue will be set-up for drivers to take an alternative route. Officials say the detour will be marked by signs.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution in the construction area.