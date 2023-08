TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Coroner’s Office has confirmed one death in a single-vehicle 18-wheeler crash on I-85 near the mile four marker in Troup County.

At this time the cause of the crash is unknown, and the coroner’s office has not released the identity of the deceased.

This is a developing story. WRBL New 3 will continue to share more information as additional details become available.