MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced the death of a Prattville man after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65.

According to ALEA, the crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Steven T. Taylor after the 2007 Harley-Davidson XL Sportster motorcycle he war driving fell over and landed in the roadway.

ALEA says the crash occurred around 4:50 a.m. on Interstate 65 near the 173-mile marker one mile north of Montgomery in Montgomery County.