PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian has claimed the life of a Troy, Alabama, resident, ALEA announced on Tuesday.

According to ALEA, the crash occurred around 3:56 a.m. on April 29. 31-year-old Roger James Zorn Jr. was fatally injured in the crash after he was struck by a passing vehicle that left the crash scene.

ALEA says the crash happened on U.S. 231 near the 175-mile marker, four miles south of Troy in Pike County.

The ALEA is still investigating this incident; no other information is available.

The ALEA is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the agency at 334-983-4587.