A Smiths Station man has died in a single-car crash on Wednesday on Interstate 85 near mile marker 69.

51-year-old Jerry Dozier was killed at 8:39 p.m., when the 2005 Toyota Camry he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

Dozier was not using his seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The location of crash is approximately 5 miles north of Opelika.

Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.