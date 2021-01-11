 

Temporary closure on Warm Springs Road due to bridge repair near Lakes Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Consolidated Government has temporarily closed Warm Springs Road to through traffic from Manchester Expressway to Warm Spring Road Connector while work crews repair a bridge near The Lake Apartments

City officials say that northbound traffic on Warm Springs Road must take Manchester Expressway to Warm Spring Road Connector to Warm Springs Road, and the reverse for southbound traffic, while repairs are underway.

The closure will be in effect until the repair is complete. Traffic control and detour signage will be provided. For information or questions on the repair project, contact the CCG Engineering Department at 706-653-4441.

