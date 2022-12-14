UPDATE 12/14/22 1:08 p.m.: According to ALEA, the roadway is back open.

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A multi-vehicle crash is causing a lane closure on Interstate 85 in Macon County, Alabama.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says the crash happened around 9:32 a.m. on Wednseday, Dec. 14.

According to ALEA, the northbound lane of I-85 near the 24 mile marker is blocked.

It is undetermined how long the lane will remain closed. ALEA troopers are investigating at the scene.

Stay with WRBL News 3 as we keep you updated on your local traffic conditions.