UPDATE 3/10/23 12:42 p.m.: ALEA says the scene is clear and the roadway is re-opened as of 12:41 p.m.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A two-vehicle crash in Lee County on Friday is causing a temporary highway blockage, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

The crash on March 10 around 10:23 a.m. is leaving U.S. Route 29 near Lee County 390 closed for an undetermined amount of time.

ALEA troopers are on the scene investigating.

WRBL News 3 will keep you updated with new details as they become available.