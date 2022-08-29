UPDATE 8/29/22 5:55 p.m.: ALEA says the roadway has re-opened.

SALEM, Ala. (WRBL) — A two-vehicle crash has caused a portion of the westbound right lane of Highway 280 to close, according to ALEA (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency).

ALEA says the wreck occurred at around 4:09 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, near Lee County 254.

The wreck caused a road blockage that will remain for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with ALEA are currently on the scene. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we continue to keep you updated.