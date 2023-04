SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — A portion of Highway 280 West in Sumter County is blocked for the time being as a crash is cleared, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted through Howard Johnson to McMath Mill Road, while westbound traffic to plains is being diverted from McMath Mill Road to Howard Johnson Road.

Southbound traffic to 49 South remains open.

