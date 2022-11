ALABAMA (WRBL) — Severe storms caused several Alabama roads to close on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

According to ALEA, multiple roads in Montgomery County and Elmore County are reported to have trees and powerlines down.

Impacted roads in Montgomery County include Lower Wetumpka Road, Coosada Ferry Road and Williams Drive.

Impacted roads in Elmore County include Dark Corners Road, Friendship Road and Rifle Range Road.

