CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A portion of a major interstate in Chambers County is blocked as a multi-vehicle crash is being cleared, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash happened at about 6:26 a.m. on Monday near the 77 mile marker of Interstate 85 south.

ALEA says it’s currently undetermined when that part of the highway will re-open.

Investigators are on the scene of the crash. WRBL will keep you updated.