TRAFFIC ALERT: Police on the scene of an accident on 13th Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department has responded to an accident on 13th Avenue.

The accident is located at 13th Avenue and 20th Street. It appears a truck has crashed into a power pole, causing it to snap, leaving the street blocked. Right now there is no word on any power outages as a result of the crash.

There are reports of injuries in the accident. Police say the vehicle hydroplaned. Multiple people were in the vehicle when the accident happened.

WRBL News 3 has a reporter on the scene working to gather more information.

Police say you should expect delays in the area and urge everyone to use caution while driving.