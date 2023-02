OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — A portion of Columbus Parkway in Opelika is currently closed due to roadwork, according to the Opelika Police Department.

The outside lane heading westbound is closed from the Circle K to the Interstate 85 Overpass while the road is being repaved.

Crews will move to the Eastbound lane once this initial section is done.

Police say to expect delays throughout the day.

