MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A railroad-crossing in Montgomery County closed on Wednesday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

At around 7:16 a.m. on April 12, ALEA received notification of the closure at Walker Street near Alexander Road.

It’s undetermined at this time when the crossing will re-open.

