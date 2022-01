AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A disabled train has railroad crossings closed in Auburn. According to city officials, railroad crossings on East University Drive, Dean Road and Saugahatchee Road are currently closed.

At the time of posting this article (11:15 a.m. CST), officials said the railroad crossings would be closed for a minimum of one hour.

Travelers are advised to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

