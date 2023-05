LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Citizens of LaGrange can expect several railroad crossing intersections to close starting Wednesday.

The crossing at Vernon Road will close beginning on May 31 as crews begin repairs.

On Thursday, June 1, the crossings at Park Avenue, Murphy Avenue, Callaway Avenue and Douglas Avenue will close.

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route. There is no word at this time when the crossings will re-open.