COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Interstate 185 will experience some ramp closures as contractors work on the concrete from Friday to Saturday.

The closures will impact both the North and Southbound ramps of exit three at St. Mary’s Road. The Georgia Department of Transportation says the work will last from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. on Nov. 10 and 11.

You can find detour maps provided by G-DOT below:

G-DOT says drivers should expect delays and slow down while going through the impacted areas.