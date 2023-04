BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A crash in Barbour County on Thursday is causing a road closure, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

The two-vehicle wreck around 5:17 a.m. on April 13 is leaving both eastbound and westbound lanes of Alabama 10 blocked. The closure is near mile marker 189.

It’s undetermined at this time when the roadway will re-open.

WRBL News 3 will keep you updated with new information as it becomes available.