BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL)– The southbound lane of Interstate 65 near the 119 mile marker in Butler County will be temporarily closed. The closure is due to a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

The crash occurred earlier Saturday, Oct. 23 at approximately 10:59 a.m.

Troopers with the ALEA Highway Patrol Devision are on scene assisting with traffic control.