GEORGIA (WRBL) — The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) announced that paving and rehabilitation work will begin on Georgia State Route 96 this upcoming Thursday, Sept. 15.

The paving affects Taylor and Crawford counties, from Sumter Street to Nakomki’s Creek.

This construction will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through the end of November.

Drivers should expect daily single-lane closures (i.e.: two lanes merged into one) that may result in delays. Drivers are advised to exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through these areas.

For information on traffic conditions, call 511 or visit 511ga.org.