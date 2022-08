ELLERSLIE, Ga. (WRBL) — An automotive crash is causing traffic delays on Harris Road near Ellerslie.

A News 3 reporter arrived on the scene at around 2:30 p.m. to find a rollover crash south of 208, close to the Waverly Hall area.

The reporter says that two individuals were transported to a medical facility. There is no further information available on their condition at this time.

Stay with WRBL News 3 as we keep you updated on local traffic conditions.